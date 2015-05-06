May 6 Leclanche SA :

* Announced on Tuesday 8.5 million euros ($9.55 million)order for the Graciosa project from project partner, Younicos AG

* Said that successful delivery of this Battery Energy Storage System within this year will contribute significantly towards achieving adjusted EBITDA breakeven at the end of the year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8902 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)