May 6 XXL ASA

* XIN Holding Guernsey Limited has today sold 19,400,000 shares in XXL, representing 14% of the share capital and voting rights in XXL, by way of an accelerated bookbuilt offering to institutional and other professional investors.

* The shares were sold at a price of NOK 80 per share vs Tuesday's closing price at NOK 83

* By this transaction, XIN Holding Guernsey Limited's shareholding in XXL is reduced from 28.1% to 14.1% equal to 19,465,041 shares

* XIN Holding Guernsey Limited is a subsidiary of EQT V Limited

* ABG Sundal Collier Norge ASA and Goldman Sachs International are bookrunners for the transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord)