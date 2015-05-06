Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
May 6 Basler AG :
* Q1 incoming orders: 21.0 million euros ($23.57 million) (previous year: 19.3 million euros, +9 pct)
* Q1 sales: 22.3 million euros (previous year: 17.2 million euros, +30 pct)
* Q1 EBIT: 3.2 million euros (previous year: 2.3 million euros, +39 pct)
* Q1 EBT: 3.0 million euros (previous year: 1.9 million euros, +58 pct)
* Sees FY 2015 sales corridor of 81 million euros - 84 million euros at an EBT margin between 9 - 10 pct
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order