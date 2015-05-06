May 6 Grammer AG :

* Q1 revenue rose 6.6 pct to 352.7 million euros ($396.08 million)

* Q1 EBIT came to 16.5 million euros, an increase of 11.5 pct over same quarter in previous year (2014: 14.8 million euros)

* Considers outlook for group to be moderately favorable in 2015

* For 2015 projects an appreciable increase in revenue over previous year to more than 1.4 billion euros, while EBIT should hold steady at previous year's level

* CFO Volker Walprecht will be leaving company at end of annual general meeting on May 20, 2015

* Gerard Cordonnier will be new CFO of Grammer AG effective June 1, 2015 Source text for Eikon:

