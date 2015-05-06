UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 6 Grammer AG :
* Q1 revenue rose 6.6 pct to 352.7 million euros ($396.08 million)
* Q1 EBIT came to 16.5 million euros, an increase of 11.5 pct over same quarter in previous year (2014: 14.8 million euros)
* Considers outlook for group to be moderately favorable in 2015
* For 2015 projects an appreciable increase in revenue over previous year to more than 1.4 billion euros, while EBIT should hold steady at previous year's level
* CFO Volker Walprecht will be leaving company at end of annual general meeting on May 20, 2015
* Gerard Cordonnier will be new CFO of Grammer AG effective June 1, 2015 Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8905 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.