Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
May 6 Secunet Security Networks AG :
* Q1 revenues increase by 26 pct to 17.3 million euros ($19.42 million)
* Q1 EBIT improves from -1.3 million euros to -0.6 million euros
* 2015 forecast confirmed
* Order book according to IFRS was 35.8 million euros at end of March 2015
* Sees FY 2015 revenues and EBIT to remain at around same level as in previous year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8909 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order