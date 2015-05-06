May 6 Secunet Security Networks AG :

* Q1 revenues increase by 26 pct to 17.3 million euros ($19.42 million)

* Q1 EBIT improves from -1.3 million euros to -0.6 million euros

* 2015 forecast confirmed

* Order book according to IFRS was 35.8 million euros at end of March 2015

* Sees FY 2015 revenues and EBIT to remain at around same level as in previous year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8909 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)