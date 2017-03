May 6 Inmarsat Plc

* Q1 revenue 304.8 million usd versus 344.7 million usd year ago

* Q1 ebitda 176.8 million usd

* Maritime up $1.6m to $149.8m (+1.1%)

* Remain confident about underlying growth and margin trends across all of our business units

* Expectations for group's performance in 2015 remain unchanged