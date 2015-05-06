May 6 Intershop Communications AG :

* Publishes figures for first three months of 2015

* Revenues of 10.0 million euros ($11.24 million) in first three months of 2015, which represents a decline of 17 pct on same period of previous year

* Q1 EBIT improves but stays negative: -0.4 million euros (previous year: -1.7 million euros)

* Net result for Q1 of 2015 totalled -0.5 million euros(previous year: -1.8 million euros)

* In medium run will further reduce dependence on individual large customers and return to profitable growth on basis of a strong increase in number of new customers