May 6 Puma SE

* news: puma se: first quarter sales show growth of puma

* Q1 eps 1.66 eur

* Has already taken and will continue to take countermeasures against FX effect

* Will continue to invest strongly in marketing, in upgrade of Puma's current it infrastructure and extension of our own retail store network

* Will continue to put a strong emphasis on strict control of other operating costs

* Net earnings will be impacted by FX