May 6 Glaxosmithkline Plc
* Q1 core eps fell 16 percent to 17.3 pence
* Q1 core eps fell 16 percent to 17.3 pence
* Group revenue expected to grow at a cagr of low-to-mid
single digits over five year period 2016-2020 on cer basis
* Q1 core eps 17.3p (consensus 17.4 pence)
* Vaccines sales expected to grow at a cagr of mid-to-high
single digit
* Decision taken to retain existing holding in viiv
healthcare reflecting updated strong positive outlook
* Q1 revenue £5.6 billion (consensus 5,620 million stg)
* Pharmaceuticals sales expected to grow at a cagr of low
single digits with possible introduction of generic advair in us
factored
* Group expects to pay annual ordinary dividend of 80p for
each of next three years (2015-2017)
* Consumer healthcare sales expected to grow at a cagr of
mid single digits
* Return of transaction net proceeds to be reduced to £1
billion, paid as special dividend with q4 2015 ordinary dividend
* Transaction cost savings programme to be accelerated with
over 50% of total synergies of £1 billion now expected in 2016
(versus 2017)
* Pharmaceuticals sales expected to grow at a cagr of low
single digits with possible introduction of generic advair in us
factored into this assessment
* For 2015, our financial performance will be impacted by
dilutive effect of transaction and flow through of headwinds
encountered in 2014
* Cost savings programme broadly complete by end of 2017
(versus 2019)
* Sustained improvement in performance with revenues and
earnings expected to grow in cagr terms over five year period
2016 to 2020 on a cer basis
* Total annual benefits of £3 billion from combination of
existing restructuring and synergy programmes
* Cost savings expected to be largely delivered by end of
2017 within existing cost estimates but with an accelerated rate
of expenditure
* Group core eps expected to grow at cagr of mid-to-high
single digits over five year period 2016-2020 on a cer basis
* 2015 core eps expected to decline at a percentage rate in
high teens (cer)
* Group reaffirms commitment to current credit ratings
* Company continues to expect sales of advair to decline,
but with ongoing transition to newer products, total respiratory
sales are expected to return to growth in 2016
* In 2015, core eps is expected to decline at a percentage
rate in high teens on a cer basis
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: