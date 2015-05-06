May 6 Kongsberg Automotive ASA :

* Kongsberg Automotive's Fluid Transfer Systems business area has received a contract award from one of the world's premier manufacturers of trucks, buses and engines worth an estimated 45 million euros ($50.54 million) over its duration

* Award is for the ABC Air Brake couplings system which is manufactured in Raufoss Norway, and confirms the supply of existing products along with a doubling of the volume in the coming 3 years

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

($1 = 0.8904 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)