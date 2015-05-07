May 7 Dialog Semiconductor Plc

* news: dialog semiconductor reports first quarter results ended 3 april 2015 company delivers first quarter year on year revenue growth of 41% and record cash generation

* Q1 revenue 311 million usd

* Underlying (*) EBITDA (**) up 94 pct to 80.2 million or 25.8% of revenue

* Expect revenue for q2 2015 to be in range of $290 to $310 million

* Record $132 million of cash generated from operations

* Expect 2015 to be another year of good growth. As in previous years, revenue performance will be weighted towards second half of year

* Gross margin in q2 2015 will remain broadly in line with q1 2015 and improve on a year-on-year basis

