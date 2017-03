May 7 4 SC AG :

* Q1 operating result (EBIT) improved by 37 percent to -1.33 million euros (loss of $1.51 million) (Q1 2014: -2.12 million euros)

* Q1 loss for period decreased by 27 percent to 1.54 million euros (Q1 2014: 2.12 million euros)

* Q1 consolidated revenue boosted by 38 percent to 1.99 million euros (Q1 2014: 1.44 million euros)

* Q1 loss per share reduced to 0.03 euros (Q1 2014: 0.04 euros)

* For 2015 sees slight decrease in research and development costs and further reduction in consolidated net loss from operations as against 2014

* Expects to continue posting annual net losses in short to medium term

* Is expecting an average cash burn rate from operations of approx. 0.20 million euros per month for 2015 Source text for Eikon:

