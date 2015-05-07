Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
May 7 Compugroup Medical AG
* news: compugroup medical ag: compugroup medical ag first quarter results 2015
* Q1 ebitda 28.5 million eur versus 22 million eur year ago
* Says consolidated ebitda amounted to eur 28.5 million in q1 2015
* Says revenue is expected to be in range of eur 549 million to eur 559 million
* news: compugroup medical ag: compugroup medical ag first quarter results 2015
* Q1 ebitda 28.5 million eur versus 22 million eur year ago
* Says revenue of eur 132.3 million
* Says operating margin was 22 percent compared to 18 percent in 2014
* Says reaffirms full year 2015 guidance
* Says operating income (ebitda) is expected to be in range of eur 115 million to eur 125 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order