May 7 Biotest AG :

* Increases revenues by 16.6 pct in Q1

* Q1 operating income (EBIT) decreased from 10.7 million euros to 0.1 million euros ($113,560.00)

* Confirms its sales forecast included in 2014 annual report

* Expects an increase in sales in low single-digit percentage range for FY 2015

* Sees FY 2015 EBIT in range of some 50 million euros

* Generated revenue of 142.5 million euros in period from January to March 2015. This represents an increase of 16.6 pct compared to same period in previous year (122.2 million euros)

* Q1 earnings after taxes decreased from 5.0 million euros to 1.5 million euros

* Q1 EBT of 4.2 million euros for Biotest Group compared to 7.8 million euros in same period in previous year