May 7 Terms Of The Offering And Notice Of
Extraordinary General Meeting
* Subscription price is set at nok 1.00 per new share,
representing a discount of approximately 44.2% to theoretical
share price exclusive of subscription rights (terp) based on
company's share price of approximately nok 11.00
* Offering will result in gross proceeds to company of nok
375 million
* Each existing shareholder will be granted approximately
8.53 subscription rights for every 1 share in company
