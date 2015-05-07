May 7 Lonmin Plc

* Lonmin in discussions on reducing costs

* Reductions are aimed at protecting company and its employees against persistent low Platinum Group Metal prices

* "We need to make further savings, including seeking voluntary reductions in our labour force which represents around 60 pct of our total costs" - CEO

* Is in consultations with unions and employees over efforts to reduce costs

* Reduction should hopefully be achieved through a voluntary process

* Hopes to be able to complete this process without needing to make forced retrenchments, which it regards as a last resort

* Proposals under discussion would lead to c.10 pct reduction in labour cost and equates to around 3,500 people

* Efficiencies and savings needed are being implemented from top to bottom such that executive committee headcount has been reduced by 22 pct