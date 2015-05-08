BRIEF-GBK Beteiligungen FY earnings of 7.6 million euros
* In the financial year, earnings of 7.6 million euros ($8.19 million) were achieved
May 8 Elegant Hotels Group Plc
* Announcement of intention to float on aim
* Market capitalisation of company of approximately £88.8 million on admission
* Proposed application for admission of its entire issued share capital to trading on aim
* Aggregate placing proceeds of 63 million stg from issue of new ordinary shares by company Source text for Eikon:
LONDON, March 23 Sterling hit a one-month high against the dollar on Thursday, after UK retail sales data came in much higher than expected, soothing worries about weakening consumer sentiment in Britain as it prepares to leave the European Union.