* Stmnt re share price movement

* Has very limited cash resources, needs funding or seek extension to allow repayment of loan to darwin strategic before 4 june

* Is pursuing alternative sources of funding

* Is currently engaged in discussions that may lead to financing being secured to allow certain acquisitions to be concluded