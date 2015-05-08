BRIEF-Hubei Fuxing Science and Technology's 2016 net profit up 23.9 pct
March 23 Hubei Fuxing Science And Technology Co Ltd
May 8 Adler Real Estate AG :
* Reports Q1 gross rental income increased to 40.2 million euros ($45.09 million)(compared to 11.7 million euros during same quarter of 2014)
* Q1 consolidated net profit increased to 42.9 million euros(compared to 21.4 million euros during same quarter of 2014)
* Q1 EBIT increased to 60.4 million euros (compared to 28.4 million euros during same quarter of 2014)
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8915 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
March 23 Hubei Fuxing Science And Technology Co Ltd
* Annual profit at 19.13 bln yuan vs year-ago 34.7 billion yuan