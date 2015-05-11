UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 11 Grieg Seafood Asa
* q1 ebit before biomass fair value adjustments nok 70 million (Reuters poll nok 93 million)
* Repeats 2015 harvest guidance of 72,000 tonnes; growth expected to continue in 2016
* It is expected high costs for fish which will be harvested in company's european regions in q2
* Some of the expected q1 volume has been moved to q2
* Still good and stabilized production
* Harvested volume in q2 2015 is expected to be 16,700 tons
* Limited supply-side growth is expected to result in a strong market in period ahead, but with possibility of regional variations in short term
* Expects global industry supply growth of 3 percent in 2015 versus 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.