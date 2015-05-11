UPDATE 3-Investors find some relief in Next's chilly outlook
* Shares rise up to 9.3 pct (Adds detail, CEO comment, updates shares)
May 11 ITE Group Plc
* Reported profits before tax were 7.8 million pounds (2014: 12.2 million pounds)
* Interim dividend 2.5 pence per share
* Confidence in full year outcome with 91 percent of revenues for 2015 now contracted
* As at 7 May 2015, group had booked revenues for current financial year of 122 million pounds
* Revenues for first six months of year were 56.1 million pounds(2014: 71.2 million pounds), in line with expectations.
* Interim dividend 2.5 pence per share
* Maintained an interim dividend of 2.5p per share (2014: 2.5p per share).
* Results are in line with management expectations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Shares rise up to 9.3 pct (Adds detail, CEO comment, updates shares)
March 23 Britain's move to leave the European Union is delaying major UK infrastructure projects from tower blocks and power stations to new roads and rail lines, construction and services company Kier Group said on Thursday.