May 11 ITE Group Plc

* Reported profits before tax were 7.8 million pounds (2014: 12.2 million pounds)

* Interim dividend 2.5 pence per share

* Confidence in full year outcome with 91 percent of revenues for 2015 now contracted

* As at 7 May 2015, group had booked revenues for current financial year of 122 million pounds

* Revenues for first six months of year were 56.1 million pounds(2014: 71.2 million pounds), in line with expectations.

