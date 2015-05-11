May 11 Epigenomics AG :
* Announces capital increase up to 5 million euros ($5.58
million)
* To increase share capital from currently 16,092,197.00
euros by up to 976,562 euros up to 17,068,759 euros by issuing
up to 976,562 new ordinary registered shares with no-par value
* New shares will be issued at a subscription price of 5.12
euros per new share and will carry full dividend rights as from
Jan. 1, 2015
* Subscription period for company's shareholders is expected
to begin on May 13 and to end on May 27
* Intends to use net proceeds from offering to finance
certain market introductory measures for EPI Procolon in U.S.,
to strengthen its manufacturing capabilities
* Gross proceeds generated by it will at a maximum be equal
to an amount just short of 5 million euros, but will not reach
that amount, so that capital increase does not require a
prospectus under German law
