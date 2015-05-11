May 11 Epigenomics AG :

* Announces capital increase up to 5 million euros ($5.58 million)

* To increase share capital from currently 16,092,197.00 euros by up to 976,562 euros up to 17,068,759 euros by issuing up to 976,562 new ordinary registered shares with no-par value

* New shares will be issued at a subscription price of 5.12 euros per new share and will carry full dividend rights as from Jan. 1, 2015

* Subscription period for company's shareholders is expected to begin on May 13 and to end on May 27

* Intends to use net proceeds from offering to finance certain market introductory measures for EPI Procolon in U.S., to strengthen its manufacturing capabilities

* Gross proceeds generated by it will at a maximum be equal to an amount just short of 5 million euros, but will not reach that amount, so that capital increase does not require a prospectus under German law Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8960 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)