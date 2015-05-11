STOCKHOLM May 11 Ericsson :

*Safaricom selects Ericsson for network upgrade

*Safaricom, Kenya's largest mobile operator, signs multi-year agreement with Ericsson to upgrade its network for enhanced mobile broadband services

*Ericsson will deploy Wi-Fi technology for the first time on the Safaricom network as well as expand and enhance the MINI-LINK microwave transmission network

Link to press release: here