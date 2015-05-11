Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
STOCKHOLM May 11 Ericsson :
*Safaricom selects Ericsson for network upgrade
*Safaricom, Kenya's largest mobile operator, signs multi-year agreement with Ericsson to upgrade its network for enhanced mobile broadband services
*Ericsson will deploy Wi-Fi technology for the first time on the Safaricom network as well as expand and enhance the MINI-LINK microwave transmission network
Link to press release: here
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order