May 11 Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA :

* Announces preliminary results for the third quarter of the fiscal year 2014/2015

* Revenues amounted 53.8 million euros ($60.06 million) in Q3 (previous Q3 56.4 million euros)

* Q3 EBIT in an amount of -9.0 million euros (previous Q3 0.3 million euros)

* Result for first nine months of fiscal year 2014/2015 amounted -7.2 million euros (previous nine months 7.7 million euros)

* Group earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) amounted 2.7 million euros in Q3 (previous Q3 9.1 million euros)

* Expects a positive group result for total fiscal year 2014/2015