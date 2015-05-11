May 11 Barclays Bank Plc:

* Proposed placing of OneSavings Bank shares

* Accelerated bookbuilt offering of 15,722,599 existing shares in OneSavings Bank Plc

* Sale represents about 6.5 pct of OneSavings Bank's issued share capital on behalf of funds managed and advised by JC Flowers & Co LLC

* Bookbuilding will commence immediately

* It is anticipated that books will close on May 12, 2015, although Barclays reserves right to close books at any time

* OneSavings Bank will not receive any proceeds from transaction

