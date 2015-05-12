BRIEF-Juniper Networks CEO Rami Rahim's FY 2016 compensation $7.5 mln vs $9.4 mln in FY 2015
* Ceo rami rahim's fy 2016 total compensation $7.5 million versus $9.4 million in fy 2015 - sec filing
May 12 Tele Columbus AG :
* Strong normalised EBITDA growth continues in first quarter 2015
* Revenues grew by 2.2 percent year on year to 53.6 million euros ($60 million) in Q1 of 2015
* Sees 2015 revenue growth of between 4.0 percent to 6.0 percent,
* Sees in 2015 an expansion of normalised EBITDA margin to more than 47.5 percent
* Q1 normalised EBITDA increased by 11.7 percent year on year to 24.4 million euros
* Guidance for full year 2015 affirmed
* Sees 2015 CAPEX between 110 million euros to 120 million euros
* Does not expect to propose a dividend for fiscal year 2015
WASHINGTON, March 23 The Justice Department reached a settlement with AT&T unit DirecTV, which it had accused of illegally swapping information with rival pay-TV providers about negotiations to show Los Angeles Dodgers baseball games in southern California, according to court filings on Thursday.