May 12 Tele Columbus AG :

* Strong normalised EBITDA growth continues in first quarter 2015

* Revenues grew by 2.2 percent year on year to 53.6 million euros ($60 million) in Q1 of 2015

* Sees 2015 revenue growth of between 4.0 percent to 6.0 percent,

* Sees in 2015 an expansion of normalised EBITDA margin to more than 47.5 percent

* Q1 normalised EBITDA increased by 11.7 percent year on year to 24.4 million euros

* Guidance for full year 2015 affirmed

* Sees 2015 CAPEX between 110 million euros to 120 million euros

* Does not expect to propose a dividend for fiscal year 2015

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8940 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)