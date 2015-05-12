May 12 CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA :

* Q1 sales rose 3.7 percent to 106.8 million euros ($119 million)

* In 2015, group turnover for all business segments is to reach a figure in range of 515 million euros to 535 million euros (2014: 523.8 million euros)

* Q1 EBIT up by 0.7 million to -3.5 million euros

* Q1 EBITDA improved by 1.0 million to +4.8 million euros

* 2015 after tax earnings between 20 million and 24 million euros (2014: 21.4 million euros)

* 2015 targets confirmed: earning power and dividends to continue to increase

* 2015 EBIT is to be in a corridor of 32 million to 38 million euros in 2015 (2014: 32.6 million euros), EBT is to be in range of 30 million euros to 36 million euros (2014: 31.5 million euros)