UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 12 CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA :
* Q1 sales rose 3.7 percent to 106.8 million euros ($119 million)
* In 2015, group turnover for all business segments is to reach a figure in range of 515 million euros to 535 million euros (2014: 523.8 million euros)
* Q1 EBIT up by 0.7 million to -3.5 million euros
* Q1 EBITDA improved by 1.0 million to +4.8 million euros
* 2015 after tax earnings between 20 million and 24 million euros (2014: 21.4 million euros)
* 2015 targets confirmed: earning power and dividends to continue to increase
* 2015 EBIT is to be in a corridor of 32 million to 38 million euros in 2015 (2014: 32.6 million euros), EBT is to be in range of 30 million euros to 36 million euros (2014: 31.5 million euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8943 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.