May 12 Mologen AG :

* Progress in clinical trials sets first quarter trend

* Patient recruitment progresses for pivotal study on colorectal cancer and phase II trial in small cell lung cancer

* In Q1 of 2015, research and development expenses amounted to 2.4 million euros ($2.68 million)and were below previous year's figure of 2.9 million euros

* Loss from operations (EBIT) was reduced from -4.1 million euros in previous year to -3.2 million euros in current Q1

* Outlook for full year remains unchanged

* Research and development expenses for 2015 as a whole are expected to be higher than in previous year in view of ongoing progress with current studies

* Sees higher loss for year 2015 compared with 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8944 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)