May 12 Mologen AG :
* Progress in clinical trials sets first quarter trend
* Patient recruitment progresses for pivotal study on
colorectal cancer and phase II trial in small cell lung cancer
* In Q1 of 2015, research and development expenses amounted
to 2.4 million euros ($2.68 million)and were below previous
year's figure of 2.9 million euros
* Loss from operations (EBIT) was reduced from -4.1 million
euros in previous year to -3.2 million euros in current Q1
* Outlook for full year remains unchanged
* Research and development expenses for 2015 as a whole are
expected to be higher than in previous year in view of ongoing
progress with current studies
* Sees higher loss for year 2015 compared with 2014
($1 = 0.8944 euros)
