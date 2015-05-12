May 12 Adler Modemaerkte AG :

* Reports Q1 revenue increased by 1.7 pct to 115.1 million euros ($128.81 million) from 113.2 million euros

* Q1 EBIT decreases to loss of 17.0 million euros (previous year: loss of 9.2 million euros)

* EBITDA declines in Q1 2015 from loss of 5.6 million euros to loss of 13.0 million euros

* Q1 earnings before taxes (EBT) falls to loss of 18.2 million euros (previous year: loss of 10.5 million euros)

* After factoring in 4.6 million euros in deferred taxes (previous year: 2.6 million euros), Q1 consolidated net loss for year amounted to 13.5 million euros (previous year: loss of 8.2 million euros)

* Continues to consider revenue growth in mid-single-digit percentage range possible for financial year 2015

* Comments on 2015 EBITDA remain unchanged: due to prepayments and expenses for integrating kressner stores acquired, expects EBITDA to stagnate at best at already high level, and to possibly decline slightly

* Executive board stands by forecast for overall year

* Says 2015 quarterly results highlight company's growth Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8936 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)