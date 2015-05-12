May 12 Tom Tailor Holding AG :

* Q1 group sales up 3.4 percent to 215.7 million euros ($241 million)

* Q1 recurring EBITDA decreases by 2.0 million euros to 9.1 million euros; net result for period at previous year's level

* Sees in FY 2015 single-digit growth in group sales and a recurring EBITDA margin at previous year's level

* Q1 gross profit up by 0.5 million euros to 119.3 million euros(gross profit margin: 55.3 percent)

* Q1 recurring net result for period in amount of -4.0 million euros was stable compared to prior year quarter (-3.8 million euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8952 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)