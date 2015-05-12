May 12 Leifheit AG :

* Starts 2015 in dynamic fashion and lifts its profit forecast

* Q1 group turnover increased by 3.9 pct to 58.1 million euros ($65.05 million)

* Q1 net result for period of 5.0 million euros, company was able to double previous year's figure

* Was able to increase earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) from 4.0 million euros in Q1 of 2014 to 7.5 million euros in Q1

* Expects to achieve an EBIT of between 19.0 million euros and 20.0 million euros for 2015 financial year (initial expectations were 16.4 million euros)

* Continues to expect turnover growth of 2 pct to 3 pct at group level for whole of 2015 financial year