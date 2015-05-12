May 12 First Sensor AG :

* Forecast for 2015 confirmed: sales of 128 million - 132 million euros, EBITDA of 14 million - 16 million euros

* Increased its total sales by 14.9 pct year on year to around 33.3 million euros ($37.48 million) in first three months of 2015 (Q1 2014: 29.0 million euros)

* Q1 net income of first sensor group for period increased year-on-year to around 1.7 million euros

* Q1 operating result (EBITDA) improves by around 12 pct to 3.9 million euros

* Q1 incoming orders rose by 14.7 pct to 34.9 million euros (Q1 2014: 30.4 million euros)