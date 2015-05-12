May 12 UMS United Medical Systems International AG :

* Since UMS AG sold its entire business operations in fiscal year 2014, company did not generate any revenue in first three months of 2015

* Results in Q1 of 2015 amounted to -0.1 million euros, as compared with -0.1 million euros in same quarter last year

* Equity capital at March 31, 2015 amounted to 48.7 million euros, while cash on hand at that date amounted to 48.4 million euros

* Assumes that liquidation will be complete in summer of 2016

* After liquidation remaining capital will be distributed to shareholders of UMS AG

* Company currently assumes that final distribution will amount to about 3.60 euros per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)