May 12 UMS United Medical Systems International
AG :
* Since UMS AG sold its entire business operations in fiscal
year 2014, company did not generate any revenue in first three
months of 2015
* Results in Q1 of 2015 amounted to -0.1 million euros, as
compared with -0.1 million euros in same quarter last year
* Equity capital at March 31, 2015 amounted to 48.7 million
euros, while cash on hand at that date amounted to 48.4 million
euros
* Assumes that liquidation will be complete in summer of
2016
* After liquidation remaining capital will be distributed to
shareholders of UMS AG
* Company currently assumes that final distribution will
amount to about 3.60 euros per share
