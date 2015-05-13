UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 13 Siem Shipping Inc :
* Is now entering into two agreements
* First is with Uljanik dd Shipbuilding Yard, in Croatia, for construction of two 7000 ceu pure car and truck carriers (PCTCs) for delivery in H2 2017
* Price is in process of being finalised, but will be in region of $55 million
* Second agreement is with Siem Car Carriers which will charter two new-builds for a period of five years from delivery
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources