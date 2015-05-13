May 13 Siem Shipping Inc :

* Is now entering into two agreements

* First is with Uljanik dd Shipbuilding Yard, in Croatia, for construction of two 7000 ceu pure car and truck carriers (PCTCs) for delivery in H2 2017

* Price is in process of being finalised, but will be in region of $55 million

* Second agreement is with Siem Car Carriers which will charter two new-builds for a period of five years from delivery

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)