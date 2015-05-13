BRIEF-Angiodynamics announces pricing of secondary offering by selling stockholders
* Angiodynamics announces pricing of secondary offering by selling stockholders
May 13 Paion AG :
* Net loss of 4.7 million euros (loss of $5.29 million)has been incurred in Q1 of 2015 compared to a net loss of 2.2 million euros in prior-year period
* In Q2 of 2015, Paion expects start of second U.S. Phase III clinical trial of remimazolam for procedural sedation during bronchoscopy
* Paion confirms its outlook for 2015 made on March 18 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8887 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Angiodynamics announces pricing of secondary offering by selling stockholders
* Asx alert-FDA approves more compassionate use cases & sites for recell-AVH.AX
NEW YORK, April 6 Two Virginia men have been charged by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission with insider trading in Mobileye NV before the maker of sensors and cameras for driverless vehicles agreed to a $15.3 billion takeover by Intel Corp.