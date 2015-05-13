May 13 Paion AG :

* Net loss of 4.7 million euros (loss of $5.29 million)has been incurred in Q1 of 2015 compared to a net loss of 2.2 million euros in prior-year period

* In Q2 of 2015, Paion expects start of second U.S. Phase III clinical trial of remimazolam for procedural sedation during bronchoscopy

* Paion confirms its outlook for 2015 made on March 18