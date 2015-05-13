May 13 Tomorrow Focus AG

* news: tomorrow focus ag - first quarter marked by revenue growth and substantial increase in group operating result

* First-Quarter group operating ebit (earnings from operating activities before interest and taxes) from continuing operations reached eur 2.1 million

* Group operating result after taxes from continuing operations for q1 of 2015 was eur 1.0 million

* Group operating result after taxes was eur 0.8 million

* Is well placed to generate further revenue growth in financial year 2015

* After adjusting for acquisitions and disposals of long-term equity investments, we expect to generate a high single-digit or low double-digit increase in tomorrow focus group's sales revenue in 2015 compared with previous year

* Roup operating ebitda and group ebit should both grow by at least ten percent in current financial year

* Plan to consistently expand our market position as one of europe's leading providers in field of hotel ratings and travel bookings

* Increased its consolidated revenue by 4.8 percent compared with figure of eur 36.8 million recorded in q1 of 2014

* Group operating ebitda (earnings from operating activities before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) from continuing operations at eur 3.9 million

* Is already conducting initial negotiations with strategic partners with a view to speeding up pace of growth in subscription segment with its strong brands elitepartner, jameda and organize.me