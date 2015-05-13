May 13 Gft Technologies Ag

* GFT Technologies ag: GFT Group continues dynamic growth in first quarter of 2015 - significant increase in revenue and earnings

* Says consolidated revenue up 42 percent to eur 110.28 million

* Says earnings (ebitda) raised by 61 percent to eur 9.80 million

* Says GFT division generates revenue growth of 58 percent