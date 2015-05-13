BRIEF-Angiodynamics announces pricing of secondary offering by selling stockholders
May 13 Sygnis AG :
* Reports results for the first quarter 2015
* Q1 operating loss improved by 13 pct to 721 thousand euros ($812,000)(Q1 2014: 811 thousand euros)
* Q1 revenues increased by 19 pct to 76 thousand euros (Q1 2014: 64 thousand euros)
* Confirms outlook for fiscal year 2015 published on April 29 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8882 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Asx alert-FDA approves more compassionate use cases & sites for recell-AVH.AX
NEW YORK, April 6 Two Virginia men have been charged by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission with insider trading in Mobileye NV before the maker of sensors and cameras for driverless vehicles agreed to a $15.3 billion takeover by Intel Corp.