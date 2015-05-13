UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 13 Aqua Bio Technology ASA :
* Significantly improved profitability for Aqua Bio Technology
* Q1 revenue 9.1 million Norwegian crowns versus 5.4 million crowns year ago
* Q1 EBITDA 5.2 million crowns versus 1.2 million crowns year ago
* Says company's Q1 revenues reflect ABT's contracts with two exclusivity partners in cosmetics industry
* Revenue stream from these contracts will continue in 2015 and 2016
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources