(Corrects number in headline to 19.1 (not 1.9)

May 13 Aker :

* Q1 net asset value NOK 19.1 bln, an increase of 8.1 percent

* Q1 pretax result NOK 956 mln vs NOK 1.68 billion in Q4 2014

* Aker CEO says "remains to be focused on cost reductions, operational improvements, capacity adjustments and the optimization of our financial structures across the portfolio".

* "In parallel, pursue opportunistically the M&A opportunities that the market turmoil may generate in order to strengthen our portfolio of industrial investment throughout different business cycles". Further company coverage: (Reporting By Stine Jacobsen)