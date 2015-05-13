UPDATE 5-Galvanised by Kraft, Unilever keeps shareholders sweet with cash
* Combining foods/refreshment businesses into one organization (Adds comments, background)
May 13 Plaza Centers N.V.
* Agreement to sell Indian shopping mall
* To sell Koregaon Park Plaza, retail, entertainment and office scheme located in Pune, India for c. 35 million euro
* Net cash proceeds (after repayment of related bank loan, other liabilities and transaction costs) from sale will be about 7.2 million euro Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Combining foods/refreshment businesses into one organization (Adds comments, background)
LONDON, April 6 Copper closed lower on Thursday with investors largely cautious ahead of the first meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping.
* Says delivers 3 A380 aircraft in Jan-March Source: http://bit.ly/1t5NPTj Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)