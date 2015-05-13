May 13 Cancom SE

* news: cancom group grows in reveneus and profits in the first quarter

* Q1 ebita 7.7 million eur versus 7 million eur year ago

* Q1 ebitda 10.7 million eur

* Earnings per stock from continuing operations for first three months of current year amount to 0.22 euro compared to 0.21 euro for previous year

* There are takeover targets, but many of them are not sufficiently interesting in terms of price

* Assumes organic growth will continue at a rate comparable to that in 2014, with acquisition-based growth at a similar rate

* Currently expects a further increase in the sales revenues and gross profit of the group as a whole in the fiscal year 2015

* Sees acquisition based growth in both segments easing in 2015 versus 2014

* Anticipates further increase in group ebitda, which should grow faster than the organic growth in sales revenues, owing to an improved product mix