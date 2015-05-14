May 14 British Land Company Plc :
* Q1 dividend of 7.09 pence per share proposed for 2016, an
increase of 2.5 pct
* Total portfolio valuation +12.1 pct; standing investments
+11.1%; developments +25.9 pct
* Committed to around £200 million of investment and
development into our existing retail portfolio over next few
years
* FY underlying pretax profit 313 million stg
* FY underlying PBT +5.4 pct to £313 million; IFRS PBT of
£1,789 million (2014: £1,110 million
* Quarterly dividend of 6.92 pence per share; bringing full
year to 27.68 pence (2014: 27.0 pence per share)
* Total accounting return of 24.5 pct (2014: 20.0%)
* FY EPRA NAV +20.5 pct to 829 pence; IFRS net assets at
£8.6 billion (2014: £7.1 billion)
