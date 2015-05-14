May 14 Vedanta Resources Plc

* Final dividend up 3 percent to 0.40 USDper share

* Total dividend up 3 percent to 0.63 USDper share

* FY EBITDA fell 17 percent to 3.7 billion USD

* FY revenue of US$12.9 billion in line with prior year

* Over next few years, we are likely to see demand for all our commodities and commercial power increase substantially

* FY total cash costs at copper zambia 329.1 cents per pound versus 334.0 cents per pound year ago

* FY copper Zambia EBITDA loss of $3.8 million versus ebitda profit of $156.3 million year ago

* Record full-year mined metal production at Zinc India; better positioned for underground transition

* Production at Konkola underground mine was hurt by remediation and critical maintenance was being carried out at shafts

* Gross debt reduced by US$ 0.6 billion in H2 FY2015 and us$0.2 billion in FY2015 with gross debt at us$16.7 billion

* FY copper Zambia revenue $1,077.1 million versus $1,271.4 million year ago