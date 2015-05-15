May 15 VSG Vange Software Group AG :

* Announces good performance of 2014; mobile internet business has become a new profit growth point

* FY turnover 6 pct up at about 56.76 million euros ($64.75 million)

* FY profit at about 11.45 million euros, net profit ratio of 2014 is 20 percent