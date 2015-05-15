May 15 Weifa ASA :

* Publishes information regarding the contemplated offering in Vistin Pharma ASA

* Says offering in Vistin Pharma ASA consists of two tranches

* Says First tranche is of 15,554,935 new shares at 10 Norwegian crowns ($1.36) per new share directed towards shareholders of Weifa as of May 19

* Says second tranche is of 1,500,000 new shares at 10 crowns per new share directed towards company's employees, executive management and board of directorsSource text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.3671 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)