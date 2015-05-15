BRIEF-Maersk Oil starts production at North Sea oilfield
* Says production has begun from the Maersk Oil-operated Flyndre field in the UK and Norwegian North Sea
May 15 Coca-cola Hbc Ag
* Cola hbc ag - trading in line with expectations
* We are encouraged by results business has delivered in quarter
* Cola hbc ag - trading in line with expectations
* Total group q1 volume up 7.2 percent, net sales revenue up 1.7 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* FY operating revenues increased by 11.6 pct to 67.7 million euros ($72.89 million)