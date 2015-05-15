May 15 Asknet AG :

* Q1 consolidated sales revenues of 16.74 million euros ($19 million), down approx. 22 percent on Q1 of 2014

* Q1 gross profits of asknet group, however, declined by only 16 percent compared to prior year period to 2.32 million euros

* Q1 net loss for period of -0.17 million euros versus profit 0.03 million euros year ago

* Almost constant gross profit, a moderate increase in gross profit margin as a percentage of transaction revenues and balanced earnings before taxes (EBT) are projected for full 2015

* Q1 earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) and earnings before taxes of group each amounted to -0.17 million euros

* Positive effects of expanded business and sales activities should then be felt more strongly in 2016

