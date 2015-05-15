May 15 Stockmann Oyj :

* says its group sales amounted to 136.9 million euros in April 2015.

* says sales were down by 23.5 percent on previous year at comparable exchange rates.

* says euro-denominated sales were down by 26.1 percent.

* says decline was due to timing of Crazy Days campaign in Finland; this year the campaign was held in March, instead of April as in previous years. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Helsinki Newsroom)