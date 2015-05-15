May 15 GVC Holdings Plc :

* Statement regarding press speculation

* Confirms it has submitted a proposal with a view to group acquiring entire issued and to be issued share capital of Bwin.party Digital Entertainment Plc

* If proposed transaction were to complete, it would be treated as a reverse takeover due to size of Bwin.party relative to company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)